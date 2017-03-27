© Charleston Animal Society



A South Carolina man who wrapped electrical tape around a dog's muzzle to stop her from barking has been sentenced to five years in prison.However, Dodson's sentence for mistreating Caitlyn won't extend his prison time."I wish I could give you more," Judge Markley Dennis told Dodson in court Friday.Still, the sentence sends a message that animal cruelty won't be tolerated, said Aldwin Roman, Charleston Animal Society's director of anti-cruelty and outreach."We're going to do everything we can within the law to stop this, and then we're going to go beyond and change our laws and make them stronger," he told The Post and Courier of Charleston.Dodson, who was free on bail from the traffic stop, had chained Caitlyn outside after wrapping her muzzle nine times.Veterinarians at the Animal Society unraveled it after an estimated 36 hours."I remember seeing the fear ... in her eyes," Roman said. "That was 36 hours of torture."The case sparked international outrage after photos of Caitlyn's tightly bound snout spread on social media.Her snout is still scarred.Dodson pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty last August. Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore said at the time that Caitlyn was living with a new family but continued to suffer from anxiety and stress.Dodson still faces state drug charges stemming from the March 2015 traffic stop. Prosecutors say he tossed a loaded pistol, along with cocaine and marijuana, as he ran from North Charleston police officers.