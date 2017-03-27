Russians rallied in central Moscow on Saturday
Two's company, three's a ten million person protest against Putin

The crowd-counters at unfortunate western news outlets have submitted their findings: "Millions all across Russia defied Putin" on Sunday, according to a very special news outlet that is frequented by Louise Menschand other disciples of Moloch.

We wish we were kidding, but we're not: According to U.S. media outlets, "millions" of Russians across Russia marched against "thug Putin" over the weekend:


Yes, here are some of those millions, gathered in St. Petersburg:

Millions! (In Moscow, the tally is in the eight-to-fifteen thousand range.) Even Bloomberg's most famous anti-Putin liberal understands what happened on Sunday:


In contrast, here's how the Associated Press just reported on a rally in which millions of Yemenis protested against the U.S.-backed genocide in their country:"Raw: Thousands Protest 2nd Anniversary of War" ...


"Thousands". Imagine the media coverage they would have received if a few of them had carried anti-Medvedev signs.


This is upsetting.