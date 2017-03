The crowd-counters at unfortunate western news outlets have submitted their findings: " Millions all across Russia defied Putin " on Sunday, according to a very special news outlet that is frequented by Louise Mensch and other disciples of Moloch.Millions! (In Moscow, the tally is in the eight-to-fifteen thousand range.) Even Bloomberg's most famous anti-Putin liberal understands what happened on Sunday:In contrast, here's how the Associated Press just reported on a rally in which millions of Yemenis protested against the U.S.-backed genocide in their country:"Raw:Protest 2nd Anniversary of War" ...This is upsetting.