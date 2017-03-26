In many previous articles, I've established there is no convincing evidence the Zika virus causes the birth defect called microcephaly. (Zika archive here)
Basically, Brazilian researchers, in the heart of the purported "microcephaly epidemic," decided to stop their own investigation and simply assert Zika was the culprit. At that point, they claimed that, out of 854 cases of microcephaly, only 97 showed "some relationship" to Zika.
You need to understand that these figures actually show evidence AGAINST Zika. When researchers are trying to find the cause of a condition, they should be able to establish, as a first step, that the cause is present in all cases (or certainly an overwhelming percentage).
This never happened. The correlation between the presence of Zika and microcephaly was very, very weak.
Comment: For more on the Zika hoax see: The Health & Wellness Show: The Zika Virus: Hype vs. Reality
As a second vital step, researchers should be able to show that the causative virus is, in every case, present in large amounts in the body. Otherwise, there is not enough of it to create harm. MERE PRESENCE OF THE VIRUS IS NOT ENOUGH. With Zika, proof it was present in microcephaly-babies in large amounts has never been shown.
But researchers pressed on. A touted study in the New England Journal of Medicine claimed Zika infected brain cells in the lab. IRRELEVANT. Cells in labs are not human beings. The study also stated that Zika infected baby mice. IRRELEVANT. Mice are not humans. And these mice in the lab had been specially altered or bred to be "vulnerable to Zika." USELESS AND IRRELEVANT.
All this fraud set the stage for the Zika DNA vaccine. Yes, it is under development. It is, in fact, an example of the next generation of vaccines. And this is why you should watch out.
Here is an excerpt from a US National Institutes of Health press release (8/3/16) (here, here, and, the booster to the DNA vaccine here):
"The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health [NIH], has launched a clinical trial of a vaccine candidate intended to prevent Zika virus infection."
"Scientists at NIAID's Vaccine Research Center (VRC) developed the investigational vaccine — called the NIAID Zika virus investigational DNA vaccine — earlier this year."
"The investigational Zika vaccine includes a small, circular piece of DNA — called a plasmid — that scientists engineered to contain genes that code for proteins of the Zika virus. When the vaccine is injected into the arm muscle, cells [in the person's body] read the genes and make Zika virus proteins, which self-assemble into virus-like particles. The body mounts an immune response to these particles, including neutralizing antibodies and T cells. DNA vaccines do not contain infectious material — so they cannot cause a vaccinated individual to become infected with Zika — and have been shown to be safe in previous clinical trials for other diseases."
SYNTHESIZED GENES ARE INJECTED INTO THE BODY.
That's why it's called a DNA vaccine.
Beginning to wonder what this is all about?
It's about PERMANENTLY ALTERING YOUR DNA.
It's about altering the DNA of every person on the planet who is vaccinated.
New York Times, 3/9/15, "Protection Without a Vaccine." The article describes the frontier of research. Here are key quotes that illustrate the use of synthetic genes to "protect against disease," while changing the genetic makeup of humans. This is not science fiction:
"By delivering synthetic genes into the muscles of the [experimental] monkeys, the scientists are essentially re-engineering the animals to resist disease."
"'The sky's the limit,' said Michael Farzan, an immunologist at Scripps and lead author of the new study."
"The first human trial based on this strategy — called immunoprophylaxis by gene transfer, or I.G.T. — is underway, and several new ones are planned." [That was nearly two years ago.]
"I.G.T. is altogether different from traditional vaccination. It is instead a form of gene therapy. Scientists isolate the genes that produce powerful antibodies against certain diseases and then synthesize artificial versions. The genes are placed into viruses and injected into human tissue, usually muscle."
Here is the punchline: "The viruses invade human cells with their DNA payloads, and the synthetic gene is incorporated into the recipient's own DNA. If all goes well, the new genes instruct the cells to begin manufacturing powerful antibodies."
Read that again: "the synthetic gene is incorporated into the recipient's own DNA."
Alteration of the human genetic makeup.
Not just a "visit." Permanent residence. And once a person's DNA is changed, doesn't it follow that he/she will pass on that change to the next generation of children, and so on, down the line?
The Times article taps Nobel laureate Dr. David Baltimore for an opinion:
"Still, Dr. Baltimore says that he envisions that some people might be leery of a vaccination strategy that means altering their own DNA, even if it prevents a potentially fatal disease."
By now you should be seeing the larger picture. A virus (Zika)...
Never proved to cause anything...
Becomes the occasion for developing and injecting a vaccine...
That is actually a group of synthetic genes...
Which will alter your DNA.
And that program implies the possibility of a far wider operation:
Covertly, any genes can be injected in the body and called vaccination. Untold numbers of experiments to alter human DNA can be run. Experiments to create more obedient and passive people, more intelligent and talented people, soldiers who have much higher pain thresholds and who will accept orders without thought or question...
And if you think that is science fiction, read these words from biophysicist Gregory Stock, former director of the program in Medicine, Technology, and Society at the UCLA School of Medicine, to get a glimpse of what "the best and the brightest" are considering:
Even if half the world's species were lost [during genetic experiments], enormous diversity would still remain. When those in the distant future look back on this period of history, they will likely see it not as the era when the natural environment was impoverished, but as the age when a plethora of new forms—some biological, some technological, some a combination of the two—burst onto the scene. We best serve ourselves, as well as future generations, by focusing on the short-term consequences of our actions rather than our vague notions about the needs of the distant future.Brave New World? Yes, if Brave means Insane.
Watch out! Zika vaccine developed to alter DNAFirst, I'll lay out a little background— In many previous articles, I've established there is no convincing evidence the Zika virus causes the birth defect called microcephaly. (Zika archive here)...