Polonium-related heart failure
Of course the answer is "yes"

Famous banker and lizard king David Rockefeller has passed away at the age of 101.

According to reports, doctors were not able to perform an eighth orphan-heart transplant in order to save his life. Yes, David died of heart problems, which obviously means he was assassinated by Vladimir Putin.

But why would Russia's president want Rockefeller dead? This chart explains everything:

Insane
To quote one of our editors: "Never go full Illuminati".

P.S. — The Independent hits another home run:

