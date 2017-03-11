A lightning strike on Friday killed five people, including two pupils, in Tanzanian southern region of Lindi, local official said, APA reports quoting Xinhua.The lightning strike followed heavy rains that were accompanied by strong winds, said Shaibu Ndemanga, the Lindi District Commissioner.Ndemanga added that three people were admitted to hospital following injuries they sustained after a roof of their house collapsed due to the strong winds.Ndemanga said at least 53 houses were destroyed by the rains leaving at least 250 families homeless.Juma Mohamed, chairman of Muungano Primary School Committee, said the rains destroyed five classrooms of the school leaving at least 500 pupils stranded with no classrooms.He said following the incident, the school was forced to close down to pave way for rehabilitation of the classrooms."We don't know how long the exercise will take, but we hope to do the repairs as quickly as possible," said Mohamed.