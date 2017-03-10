© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais

"The intelligence community previously reported direct links between WikiLeaks and Russia, in relation to the DNC hack. A WikiLeaks news release on March 7 suggests these documents were obtained from a contractor and have been in circulation for some time," Brandon Valeriano, the author of the piece, asserted. "While a third-party contractor is likely the source of this information, with the great majority of successful attacks against U.S. targets coming through third parties, this also does not preclude Russia's involvement, given their previous relationship with WikiLeaks."

"WikiLeaks was booted from Amazon's web-hosting service AWS. So at the height of public interest in what WikiLeaks was publishing, readers were unable to access the WikiLeaks website," media watch group FAIR noted.

After WikiLeaks shocked the world with their "Vault 7" disclosures about CIA tactics and methods, the Washington Post's only response was to blame Russia and attempt to smear and discredit the country.Despite the Washington Post happily, and arguably favorably, covering WikiLeaks during the Chelsea Manning State Department disclosures, the paper has now become theIn an analysis of the Vault 7 leak published in the DC paper, nothing is explained about what the disclosure specifically contains, or what this massive government overreach indicates.The Post "analysis" infers that the Vault 7 revelations are intended as a distraction from Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia,It is important to note that the paper's change of heart about WikiLeaks, and Assange, came after Bezos, who has extensive CIA contracts, purchased the outlet.In 2013, it was revealed that Bezos, who also owns retail behemoth Amazon, secured a contract for $600 million with the CIA. The contract came just four months after Bezos purchased the newspaper."News media should illuminate conflicts of interest, not embody them. But the owner of the Washington Post is now doing big business with the Central Intelligence Agency, while readers of the newspaper's CIA coverage are left in the dark," Norman Solomon wrote for AlterNet. Despite requests to disclose its affiliations, the Washington Post has repeatedly refused to publicly reveal its owner's business ties with the agency.Bezos has been previously criticized for using his companies to do the bidding of the intelligence community. Shortly after Wikileaks published US State Department cables, the website was kicked off of Amazon's web-hosting service.The 8,761 documents contained within WikiLeaks' Vault 7 release expose the CIA's global covert hacking program, its malware arsenal and "dozens of zero day weaponized exploits" which appear to prove that the government has been infringing on the right to privacy, a right enshrined in the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution.Apparently, that is of no consequence to Bezos or hisIn October, during the height of the controversy surrounding the Podesta emails, CNN host Chris Cuomo also falsely claimed that it is illegal for anyone but the media to read WikiLeaks —