"I think the president is absolutely right. His phone calls, everything he did electronically, was being monitored,"

Everyone's conversations are being monitored and stored,

Legendary NSA whistleblower William Binney (and creator of NSA's global surveillance system) confirmed to Fox News , thatAs we noted previously, Binney is the NSA executive who created the agency's mass surveillance program for digital information, who served as the senior technical director within the agency, who managed six thousand NSA employees,widely regarded aswho mapped out the Soviet command-and-control structure before anyone else knew how, and so predicted Soviet invasions before they happened ("in the 1970s, he decrypted the Soviet Union's command system, which provided the US and its allies with real-time surveillance of all Soviet troop movements and Russian atomic weapons"). Binney is the real McCoy.shortly after the U.S. approach to intelligence changed following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.after discovering thatPBS reported., whose allegations on social media over the weekend that outgoing President Barack Obama tapped his phones during the 2016 campaign have rankled Washington.Bill Binney, a 36-year veteran of the National Security Agency who resigned in protest from the organization in 2001, told Fox Business on Monday.Binney said.Binney also told Sean Hannity's radio show earlier Monday, "I think theThe judges on the FISA court are "not even concerned, nor are they involved in any way with the Executive Order 12333 collection," Binney said during the radio interview. "That's all done outside of the courts. And outside of the Congress."Binney also told Fox theand "trying to show that the government is following the law, and being looked at and overseen by the Senate and House intelligence committees and the courts. That's not the main collection program for NSA," Binney said.What Binney did not delve into, however, was if Obama directed surveillance on Trump for political purposes during the campaign, a core accusation of Trump's. But Binney did say events such asbetween President Trump and the Australian prime minister, as well as with the Mexican president, are evidence the intelligence community"I think that's what happened here," Binney told Fox. "The evidence of the conversation of the president of the U.S., President Trump, and the [prime minister] of Australia and the president of Mexico. Releasing those conversations.Since Binney designed the NSA's electronic surveillance system, he would know.