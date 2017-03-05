Puppet Masters
Mr. President, your predecessor wire-tapped all our phones... what are you going to do about it?
Mac Slavo
SHTF Plan
Tweet storm this morning, presumably because at some point in the last 24 hours he learned that his predecessor President Obama reportedly "wire tapped" the phone lines in Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign.
In the process of tweeting, the President actually confirmed what many of us already know - we are being actively monitored by a domestic police state.
We can fully sympathize with the President's outrage over being wiretapped, but it should be no surprise to our readers. Back in 2011 we noted, to accusations of being conspiracy theorists, that everything Americans do is being monitored, including real-time monitoring of our locations, conversations and even video.
At the time, our claims may have seemed ridiculous to most Americans. However, it was soon revealed by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden that U.S. intelligence agencies had an incredible new program designed to do exactly what we originally described: full-on monitoring of literally every digital interaction in the world. We're talking emails, phone calls and even the ability to remotely and secretly turn on the microphone and camera on your digital devices.
The conspiracy theory once again turned out to be conspiracy fact.
We realize this may be hard to digest for most, but the technology is very real and very capable, as evidenced by the following video clip from the recently released Snowden movie, which shows just how advanced the intelligence community's capabilities really are:
While we have absolutely no doubt that these high-level surveillance tools were actively monitoring then-candidate Trump in 2016, it is necessary to stress the fact that the surveillance state did not disappear with Trump's victory.
Thus, Mr. President, if you are outraged about being monitored and recorded, even when you have done nothing to warrant such surveillance, we have but one question: What are YOU going to do about it?
Comment: The surveillance state is only one of many evils insinuated into and maneuvered upon the American society. Will it come down to killing the host to purge the organism?
Reader Comments
Everything is just a con to fool the people Trump is no different than any other president He's just making the people feel better about themselves for the time being if he was so determined to change things why are we still building up our forces in the east ? Meet the new boss he's the same as the old boss
