Earth Changes
Earthquake swarm rattles Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii
Big Island Video News
Sun, 05 Mar 2017 08:05 UTC
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, which measures and tracks earthquakes, reports 31 earthquakes were recorded over a period of 42 minutes on Sunday. The activity began just before 6 a.m. on March 5. The swarm is located about 5 miles south of Volcano Village inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (red dots in the USGS map above).
The strongest quake was measured at a magnitude 3.9. Most rest have been measured between magnitude 1.7 and 3.5.
The USGS "Did you feel it?" website received more than 30 felt reports within an hour of the largest earthquake, which occurred at 6:13 a.m. "Weak to light shaking, with maximum Intensity of IV, has been reported," scientists say. "At that intensity, damage to buildings or structures is not expected."
"The earthquakes were concentrated about 5-6 km (3-4 mi) southeast of Kīlauea's summit in an area between Hi'iaka and Koʻokoʻolau Craters on the Chain of Craters Road," reported the USGS HVO in a later media release. "The sequence consisted of 31 earthquakes over a period of about 42 minutes. The eight largest events had magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 3.9 and depths of about 2-4 km (1-2 mi) beneath the surface."
Scientists say the "size and location of this morning's earthquake sequence suggest a source that may be related to the ongoing pressurized magma storage system beneath the Kīlauea summit area." According to Tina Neal, HVO Scientist-in-Charge, "the earthquakes caused no significant changes in Kīlauea Volcano's ongoing eruptions. No changes in deformation or ground surface cracks were observed in the area."
Comment: There has been increased activity at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano in recent months:
- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano lava 'firehose': 'Never seen anything like it' says scientist (VIDEO)
- Kilauea Volcano's lava lake rises 54 feet to near crater rim in Hawaii
- Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano flows into ocean for first time since 2013
- Pu'u O'o volcano, Hawaii unleashes its largest volume of lava for 500 years
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Earthquake swarm rattles Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii
- Shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
- Syrian girl recalls three years in captivity: 'I dreamed of glimpsing the sun'
- Trump adopts new strategy to counter Al Qaeda terrorism in Yemen
- North Korea fires 4 'ballistic missiles' amid Seoul's joint naval drills with US
- HRW claims Iraqi Army jails families of suspected ISIS members and destroys their homes
- Russian military details contribution in retaking Palmyra, music plays there once again
- UK's £20k-a-year private school to offer pupils 'empathy lessons'
- Inflation: South Korea quadruples cash rewards for North Korean defectors
- British Daily Mail sez War Criminal: "Tony Blair set to become Trump's Middle East adviser"
- Flashback: Funny money: Senator McCain's "child sex trafficking" foundation received $1 million from Saudi royals
- Obama's DC mansion will serve as ground zero for a Trump coup - attack dog Valerie Jarrett moves in
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Mr. President, your predecessor wire-tapped all our phones... what are you going to do about it?
- 'Pentagon-lite' reports: 21 more civilians killed by coalition strikes in Syria and Iraq, total 220 since 2014
- Draining the swamp: Media lashes out about Trump 'gutting' the State department
- US-backed Iraqi troops renew push to liberate ISIS-held areas of Mosul
- Israel: US delegation arrives to suss out embassy relocation to Jerusalem
- Russia's end game: Unite Assad and Kurds, push Turkey out of Northern Syria
- McGurk Effect: Do your eyes override your ears?
- Trump adopts new strategy to counter Al Qaeda terrorism in Yemen
- North Korea fires 4 'ballistic missiles' amid Seoul's joint naval drills with US
- HRW claims Iraqi Army jails families of suspected ISIS members and destroys their homes
- Russian military details contribution in retaking Palmyra, music plays there once again
- Inflation: South Korea quadruples cash rewards for North Korean defectors
- British Daily Mail sez War Criminal: "Tony Blair set to become Trump's Middle East adviser"
- Flashback: Funny money: Senator McCain's "child sex trafficking" foundation received $1 million from Saudi royals
- Obama's DC mansion will serve as ground zero for a Trump coup - attack dog Valerie Jarrett moves in
- Mr. President, your predecessor wire-tapped all our phones... what are you going to do about it?
- 'Pentagon-lite' reports: 21 more civilians killed by coalition strikes in Syria and Iraq, total 220 since 2014
- Draining the swamp: Media lashes out about Trump 'gutting' the State department
- US-backed Iraqi troops renew push to liberate ISIS-held areas of Mosul
- Israel: US delegation arrives to suss out embassy relocation to Jerusalem
- Russia's end game: Unite Assad and Kurds, push Turkey out of Northern Syria
- Trump declares open war on the deep state
- Vietnam 'considered and considers Russia an extremely important partner'
- The police state is alive & well
- Chuck "fake tears" Schumer the New York lawmaker makes a complete fool of himself with more Russian hysteria
- RT 'flattered' to be centerpiece of Emmanuel Macron's French presidential campaign
- Pyongyang warns US will 'pay dearly' if it puts N. Korea back on terrorism sponsors blacklist
- Syrian girl recalls three years in captivity: 'I dreamed of glimpsing the sun'
- UK's £20k-a-year private school to offer pupils 'empathy lessons'
- Did Obama secretly dismantle NSA warrantless wiretapping in 2009? Pelosi says 'yes', but reality says 'no'
- Off-duty cop directing traffic opens fire on family van, shooting the dad because he turned the wrong way
- Genocide in Yemen: Sanaa residents speak of horrors of Saudi bombings
- Austrian FM calls for opening of refugee centers outside of EU borders
- New large scale report reveals UK terrorism convictions double in 5yrs with Birmingham a hotbed
- Immigrant arrested by ICE after dropping daughter off at school, neighborhood fears of mass deportations
- Violence erupts in Berkeley as Trump opponents and supporters clash
- Supporters of Syrian 'rebels' use pro-Israel tactics to silence journalist
- 'Go back to your country': Gunman targets Sikh man in racist shooting attack
- 'Not promoting illegality'? Mexico allocates $50mn in legal aid centers at its US consulates
- The legacy continues: Grandson of pilot who nuked Hiroshima now 2nd in command of US long-range bombers
- 'The worst view in the world': Graffiti artist Banksy opens a Bethlehem hotel right next to the separation wall
- RT network beats BBC, CNN with 18 nominations in prestigious New York Festivals finals
- Emotional Facebook posts begging to be liked and shared can be scams
- We are becoming the internet and the internet is becoming us
- More stories of Muslims defending Jews and Jews defending Muslims
- More signs that a great economic collapse is upon us
- "This is US war agenda": Anti-Syrian-war protest disrupts White Helmets pop-up music tribute in New York's Grand Central station (VIDEO)
- Before radar, Britain used giant concrete "sound mirrors" to detect incoming enemy aircraft during World War II
- More rare ingots from sunken ship found off the coast of Sicily
- Utah's Nine Mile Canyon: World's longest & oldest 'art gallery' filled with tens of thousands of petroglyphs and pictographs
- Researchers discover ancient skulls that may belong to Denisovans
- It's time for UK children to learn the very ugly truth about British Empire
- Early human fossils suggest intermixing
- Heavy flooding unearths 14th century tombstones in Iran
- And in the Darkness Bind Them: Declassified Documents Show CIA Not Only Attended But Spied on Bilderberg Meetings for Years
- Arguments of Apartheid: Who was in the Holy Land first?
- Untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine demolished by ISIL in Mosul
- DNA analysis finds evidence of matrilineal dynasty in ancient Southwest society
- Digital time machine: #1917Live storms Twitter as key figures from Nicholas II to Vladimir Lenin tweet their views
- Second largest Maya jade found in Belize has unique historical inscription
- Ancient mummies from Florida's Windover bog among greatest archeological discoveries in the U.S.
- World's largest Celtic coin and jewelry hoard found in Jersey
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- Putin on Lenin and Communism: 'WW1 and Bolshevik Revolution destroyed Russia'
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- Discovery of a large labyrinth in Denmark, relic of Stone Age people?
- McGurk Effect: Do your eyes override your ears?
- New Comet: C/2017 E1 (Borisov)
- A giant neuron has been found wrapped around the entire circumference of the brain
- Scientists create artificial mouse embryos; humans could be next
- New research on solar storms reveal surprising removal of electrons from large portions of Earth's atmosphere
- Brain activity at the moment of death
- Get ready for robots with human flesh
- Researchers reveal DNA-based super fast computer that 'grows as it computes'
- Asteroid 2017 EA flew past Earth at 0.05 LD - 7th, and closest, known NEA to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 9, 2017
- Deep ocean expedition spots mysterious 'cosmic' jellyfish
- Peer reviewed 'science' losing credibility due to fraudulent research
- Oldest fossil ever discovered on Earth provides strongest evidence yet that similar organisms could have evolved on Mars
- Asthma? Your gut microbes could be the cause
- Fossil trove discovery hints at quick recovery following end-Permian mass extinctions, challenging conventional thinking
- Strange life forms found in giant, underground crystals
- Chinese tech firm Xiaomi to take on leading global smartphone makers
- The alarming state of volcano monitoring in the U.S.
- Rain Man gene identified
- Google's Boston Dynamics unveils 'nightmare-inducing' wheeled robot - Update: Company's robot 'Handle' officially unveiled
- Visionaries propose to sequence the DNA of all life on Earth
- Earthquake swarm rattles Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii
- Shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
- Spiraling toward extinction: 347 different bee species at risk
- Elderly resident dies during magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Surigao, Philippines
- 36 people killed by animals over 2 years in Nilgiris, India
- Hundreds dying from hunger as severe drought hits Somalia
- National Weather Service upgrades deadly Perryville tornado to EF-4
- Global warming? Sierra Nevada snowpack 185% higher than normal
- Portal to hell? Eerie blazing tree base filmed after lightning storm
- Mystery boom shakes windows, doors in Phoenix, Arizona
- Etna volcanic ash advisory and world starts transition to indoor agriculture
- Chinese fishermen find nine tons of dead fish floating on the surface of sea
- Floods and landslides cause havoc across the Andes in Peru
- Yacht club reopens after crew clears away huge ice shoves in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
- USGS: 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea
- 246 people killed by floods in Zimbabwe
- Hawaii picks up 8 inches of snow overnight following blizzard
- Bear attacks and injures 4 people in Odisha, India
- Big spike in dog attacks on people and domestic animals over six months for Tauranga, New Zealand
- Attack by monkeys injure a dozen people in Odisha, India
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Eat together: Have a healthier family
- The world protests on behalf of vaccine-injured children
- Toxic screens: Children are being hospitalized for sleep disorders as technology keeps them awake at night
- Lyme is 'All in Your Head' - A Wake-up Call to Mental Health Professionals
- The bountiful benefits of bone broth: A comprehensive guide
- Donkey milk to the rescue for children with milk allergies
- Are GMO potatoes already here?
- Light therapy headgear: The cutting edge in the treatment of brain diseases
- Back pain: Activity is the best form of prevention and treatment
- Indoctrinating children: BigAg corporations are promoting GMO products in schools
- New study adds to growing evidence linking Parkinson's disease with imbalances in gut microbiome
- Meet the old chemical, same as the new chemical: BPA replacement just as harmful
- Absurdity reigns: The government wants to tax kombucha as an alcoholic beverage
- Maryland issues a report on WiFi in schools which should be implemented everywhere
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Liar, liar, pants on fire!: The truth about lying
- Home-cooked meals eaten without digital distractions linked to less obesity
- Gut microbes and poor artery health
- Popular acid reflux drugs linked to silent kidney damage
- Weak muscles? Low vitamin D may be the culprit
- ADHD solved when Texas schools increase recess time
- Interview with great U Texas Austin psych prof JW Pennebaker
- Pt 1: Freedom of Speech/Political Correctness: Dr. Norman Doidge
- The coddling of the American mind
- How to die well
- Rhythmic breathing and correct inhalation is key to controlling fear and emotional responses
- Neuroplasticity may explain the healing powers of music
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- Online dating study shows ideal partner wish lists ineffective
- Five new brain 'disorders' born out of the digital age
- The evolutionary purpose of depressive rumination
- Study finds link between contemplation of one's death and authenticity
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Weaponized pornography and the degeneration of the population
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Here's why empathy is so important in everyday life (Video)
- Paradox of human behavior: The myth of radical change
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Weird human-shaped figure terrifies locals when it appears in clouds above shopping centre in Zambia
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
Quote of the Day
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
Recent Comments
While there may be some merit in teaching-people-that-they-should-be-kind-to-other-people-and-not-mean, the whole contemporary dialogue about...
Very good article, impressed no end, however there is just one sentence that I have issue with. Quote, " Our time has come for the truth to shine...
I don't really think the school will have much luck with this...not whilst Mummy complains that she has to spend hours sewing name tags into socks...
And they say psychopaths don't rule our world? Well, they do when it comes to vaccines.
They're engineered to resist the pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine They don't brown when sliced They produce 70% less acrylamide when...
Earthquake swarm rattles Kilauea Volcano, HawaiiA flurry of earthquakes rattled the Kilauea volcano area Sunday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, which measures and tracks earthquakes, reports 31 earthquakes were recorded over a...