© Andrew B. Myers / The Atlantic

The new protectiveness may be teaching students to think pathologically.

How Did We

Get Here?

The Thinking Cure

Higher Education's Embrace of "Emotional Reasoning"

Fortune-Telling and Trigger Warnings

Magnification, Labeling, and Microaggressions

Teaching Students to Catastrophize and Have Zero Tolerance

Mental Filtering and Disinvitation Season

What Can We Do Now?

This institution will be based on the illimitable freedom of the human mind. For here we are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.

Common Cognitive Distortions