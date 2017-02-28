Puppet Masters
Russia, China vetoes bid by Western powers to impose UN sanctions on Syria
RT
Tue, 28 Feb 2017 16:58 UTC
Bolivia voted against the text, while Ethiopia, Egypt and Kazakhstan abstained, according to Reuters. Speaking from the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia considers it unnecessary to impose any more penalties against the government of Bashar al-Assad.
"As for sanctions against the Syrian leadership, I think the move is totally inappropriate now," Putin said at a news conference. "It does not help, would not help the negotiation process. It would only hurt or undermine confidence during the process." A new round of UN-sponsored Syria peace talks between the warring sides kicked off in Geneva last week. Saying that he is not expecting a breakthrough, UN envoy Staffan de Mistura said he was nonetheless determined not to lose the momentum towards a resolution.
Although the liberation of the city of Aleppo and the loss of key territories by Islamist rebels have tipped the balance in the Syrian conflict, potential disagreements could arise over the opposition's continued insistence that the fate of the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad be settled as a precondition - something that is not currently on the table. Russia announced that it has asked the Syrian government to halt all military operations for the duration of the talks, while other countries were expected to deliver the same message to the rebels. The last round of the Geneva talks was broken off nine months ago amid a sharp escalation in hostilities.
Bashar al-Jaafari, the Syrian government's negotiator at the Geneva talks, warned on Saturday that Damascus will view opposition groups that refuse to condemn the deadly suicides attacks in Homs as accomplices of terrorists. At least 50 people were killed and 24 others were injured in six suicide bombings outside military facilities in the city of Homs on Saturday, SANA news agency reported, citing Syria's Foreign Ministry. Al-Nusra Front terrorist group, which renamed itself Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In another comment on the attack, Ja'afari said that "the terrorist explosions that hit Homs city are a message to Geneva from sponsors of terrorism, and we tell everyone that the message is received and this crime won't pass unnoticed."
Comment: Five years of devastating civil war and strict economic sanctions have plunged over 80 percent of Syrians into poverty, up from 28 percent in 2010. Russian humanitarian aid to Syria warms the hearts of many.
See also:
- Syria: Assad to escape European sanctions
- Foreign policy fail: US imposes new sanctions on Assad government
- Arab League approves sanctions on Syria
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Russia, China vetoes bid by Western powers to impose UN sanctions on SyriaRussia and China have vetoed a UN Security Council proposal that would have banned the supply of helicopters to the Syrian government, and blacklisted eleven Syrian military commanders over...