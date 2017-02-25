© EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Russia will veto the UN Security Council's draft resolution imposing sanctions on Syria over alleged chemical attacks Damascus is blamed for, Russia's Deputy Permanent Represented to the UN Vladimir Safronkov told reporters on Friday after the UN Security Council's closed session.

"I clearly defined my position to the partners, saying that given it (the draft resolution) will be submitted for voting we will veto it, and they know about it," Safronkov said, noting the draft resolution "prejudges results of the investigation" conducted by experts of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The draft resolution is one-sided and "based on insufficient evidence," he said.

Safronkov pointed out that the investigating team is put "under great pressure" with the aim to "receive some one-sided results of the probe."

"When we set up the JIM (OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism aimed at identifying those behind chemical attacks in Syria - TASS), we were saying that the investigation should be unbiased, objective and independent. Now, due to exerted pressure, it is not."

The UK and France released a draft resolution allowing sanctions on Damascus in late December. The restrictive measures include bans on supplies of any helicopters to the country's government, army or state agencies.