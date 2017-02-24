Puppet Masters
Turkish military reports Syrian city of Al-Bab fully taken from ISIS
RT
Fri, 24 Feb 2017 19:12 UTC
"As of February 24, 2017, full control has been established over all districts of Al-Bab," a statement from the military reads, as cited by TASS news agency. "Work is still ongoing to clear the area of mines, IEDs and unexploded ordnances."
The announcement comes hours after almost 70 people were killed and over 100 injured in two subsequent car bomb attacks in the village of Sousian, a mere eight kilometers from Al-Bab.
This follows weeks of intense street fighting since early December, when Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army rebels began their siege of the northwestern Syrian town. Turkey has been fighting alongside rebel forces in Syria since August, as part of its Operation Euphrates Shield, intended to drive terrorist forces away from the Turkish border.
Its other stated objective is preventing Kurdish forces from establishing a presence there.
According to Ankara, its military now controls a swath of territory 1,925 square kilometers in size, and numbering 230 districts.
Victory in Al-Bab would represent a very significant step forward for Ankara and its joint operation with rebels fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army. This comes, however, on the heels of earlier conflicting reports from rebel sources, which seemed to slightly exaggerate the progress, giving differing accounts.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that the Turkish forces would continue their advance to Islamic State's Syrian capital, Raqqa, once they seize Al-Bab. "The ultimate goal is to cleanse a 5,000-square-kilometer area," Erdogan told the news conference at that time, as cited by Reuters.
Comment: Almost 70 people, mostly civilians, have been killed near the Syrian city of Al-Bab, in Aleppo Province, in two Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) car bombings, media reports said.
The first explosion took place in the Syrian village of Sousian about eight kilometers north of Al-Bab in Aleppo Province, Reuters reported. The blast occurred in a particularly dense public area.Also read: Erdogan adviser says Turkey does not want 'to gain control' over Syria
According to Anadolu Agency, at least 60 people were killed and 100 injured in the car bombing. At least 41 injured civilians have been transferred to a hospital in Kilis Province, southeastern Turkey on the border with Syria, Anadolu added, citing sources.
Six rebels were among those killed, Reuters reports, citing sources in the region, who said a car bomb was used in the attack.
A second car bomb exploded in the same village some time later, AP reported, citing the Aleppo Media Center and Thiqa News agency, media platforms operated by activists. The explosion left eight people dead, it added.
The incidents follow the Turkish military's announcement that Al-Bab had been liberated from IS in a joint operation with armed anti-government rebels. The operation began in August 2016.
