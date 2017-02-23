© Robin Utrecht/ AFP/Getty images
Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders has suspended public appearances after a special security agent tasked with protecting him leaked information to a criminal gang. Wilders' Party for Freedom leads the polls ahead of next month's general election.

However, Wilders has put his campaigning on hold amid safety concerns after a man from a team assigned to the politician by the Department of Safety and Security was arrested, according to reports in the Dutch media. The member of the Dutch security forces is suspected of leaking police information to people linked to the criminal underworld, according to De Telegraaf, although it is not clear what details may have been passed on.

The breach reportedly involves a security detail known as the Iris Unit, which escorts politicians and is also responsible for protecting members of the royal family. "Tremendously disturbing news," Wilders tweeted in reaction to the reports. "If I can't blindly trust the service that has to protect me, I can no longer function."

Wilders added on Thursday that until an investigation had gathered "all the facts" public appearances by members of his Party for Freedom will be suspended.

Despite Wilders' concerns, Dutch police chief Erik Akerboom has said the politician was not at risk. "We have no evidence that anyone's security has been compromised," Akerboom said, according to Dutch News.

Wilders is a controversial figure and has run a campaign focused on de-Islamification in Holland. The Party for Freedom manifesto promises to ban the Koran and close borders to people coming from Muslim nations. "Enough of mass immigration and asylum, terror, violence and insecurity," states the Party for Freedom policy guide.

Last year Wilders was convicted for inciting racial hatred after he lead a chant calling for "fewer and fewer" Moroccans in Holland. His party claims that Dutch citizens have "had enough of the Islamization of our country."