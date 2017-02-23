Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have opened fire from heavy artillery, mortars, and anti-aircraft guns more than 700 times on the frontline territories of the Donetsk People's Republics. This has been reported by the deputy commander of the DPR's operative command, Eduard Basurin.The DPR commander continued: "Six times they used heavy artillery of 152mm caliber, mortars of various calibers 185 times, infantry fighting vehicles 78 times, anti-aircraft guns, grenade launchers, and small arms 437 times."Basurin specified that the UAF has subjected 14 residential areas to fire, in particular the Gorlovka villages of Zaytsevo, Golmovsky, and Ozeryanovka, Yasinovataya and its outskirts, Zhabichevo and Spartak on Donetsk's outskirts, the former airport area, as well as residential areas on the western edge of the capital, and the villages of Leninskoy, Kominternovo, Sakhanka, and Oktyabr in the south of the republic.Earlier today it was reported that Donetsk's water filtration system came under fire. Damage to some of the building's filters was confirmed. However, according to the director of Donbass Water Company, Oleg Mokry, the water supply to the region has not been affected and the station still continues to operate normally.