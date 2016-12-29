Ukrainian law enforcers have made an attempted breakthrough in the Yasinovataya area in the Donbass, deputy commander of the operational command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Eduard Eduard Basurin told reporters."Yesterday (Wednesday) in the area of ​​Yasinovataya, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups of up to 10 people, supported by mortars and small arms made an attempt to break our positions," - he said.Eduard Basurin also said that "in their approach to our positions, three soldiers of the APU (Ukrainian Armed Forces) died in the explosion of a mine."This was announced today at the briefing said the deputy commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Eduard Basurin."Despite the introduction of a" regime of silence ", Ukrainian militants over the past day violated the ceasefire 473 times. In this case, the opponent engaged on the territory of the Republic of 90 minutes, the caliber of 120 and 82 mm, and 323 ammunition of different types of grenade launchers. In addition, the the use of BMP and small arms " - the Deputy commander said.According to the operational command, settlements Trudovskoy and Alexandrovka the west of Donetsk, Horlivka, including settlements Zaytsevo and Wide Beam, Yasinovataya and nearby villages Verhnetoretskoe, Vasilevka were under Ukrainian army fire,as well as the village of Lenin and Sahanka in the Novoazovskiy area in the south of the DPR.