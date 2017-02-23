Twitter. The most trusted name in news
U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura has already declared that no breakthroughs are expected in Geneva tomorrow, but that hasn't stopped western NGOs — and now the United Nations itself — from driving another nail into the coffin of a Syrian peace settlement. Oh well, we can always dream.

We have hit rock bottom, friends. The U.N.'s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Mission in the Syrian Arab Republic recently released a report on allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Buckle in for something very, very sad:

Yes, that is Ole Solvang, deputy emergencies director at Human Rights Watch, parading around a U.N. report which cites a long list of twitter posts and wordpress blogs as evidence of Assad's mass atrocities. (And that is a rare Twitter hero below him, pointing out the BS.)

Does the U.N. not have a budget? Couldn't this "fact finding" mission travel to Syria?

Just look at this:
White Helmets and Julian Röpcke. Two great primary sources.

Oh, and we forgot to circle that beautiful Bellingcat link at the bottom.

Yes, the United Nations had all the time in the world to go to Syria and investigate allegations of chemical weapon attacks. Instead they sat on their asses and copy-and-pasted tweets from The White Helmets and our old friend Jihadi Julian.

It must have been a long and dangerous journey through Twitter. Did the U.N. run into any trolls? They are deadly.

Anyway, more irrefutable proof that Assad dumped 1,000,000 gallons of chlorine on every orphanage in Damascus. These tweets listed in a .pdf file prove it.