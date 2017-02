U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura has already declared that no breakthroughs are expected in Geneva tomorrow, but that hasn't stopped western NGOs — and now the United Nations itself — from driving another nail into the coffin of a Syrian peace settlement. Oh well, we can always dream.We have hit rock bottom, friends. The U.N.'s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Mission in the Syrian Arab Republic recently released a report on allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Buckle in for something very, very sad:Does the U.N. not have a budget? Couldn't this "fact finding" mission travel to Syria?Just look at this:White Helmets and Julian Röpcke. Two great primary sources.Oh, and we forgot to circle that beautiful Bellingcat link at the bottom.Anyway, more irrefutable proof that Assad dumped 1,000,000 gallons of chlorine on every orphanage in Damascus. These tweets listed in a .pdf file prove it.