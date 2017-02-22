Fake and unsubstantiated news about Russia is published by the mainstream media on an almost daily basis. The Russian Foreign Ministry has set out on a mission to identify and expose such stories, launching a special section for it on its official website.
The following is a list of news stories that have thus far been identified by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as containing misleading, inaccurate or false information.
1.NBC News > Russia Considers Returning Snowden to U.S. to 'Curry Favor' With Trump: Official
Published on: February 11, 2017 | Written by: Cynthia McFadden and Willian Arkin
Comment: Well what is it, did Russia put Trump into power or do they need to 'curry favor' with him? Pick a lie and stick to it please!
2.The New York Times > Russia Deploys Missile, Violating Treaty and Challenging Trump
Published on: February 14, 2017 | Written by: Michael R. Gordon
Comment: This is just another non-event used to justify psychotic levels of Russophobia. After all, hasn't the US installed missile systems on Russia's border in violation of these same treaties? And how did Russia respond in the past? Hmmm...Oh yeah, by putting thermonuclear IBCMS on her border.
3.Bloomberg > France's Presidential Front-Runner Says Russia Is Hacking Him Now
Published on: February 14, 2017 | Written by: Mark Deen
exposed CIA's involvement in France's 2012 election.
Comment: This is a convenient distraction from France's domestic politics. See: The Deep State Rises to the Surface in French Elections
4. The Telegraph > Russia plotted to overthrow Montenegro's government by assassinating Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic last year, according to senior Whitehall sources
Published on: February 19, 2017 | Written by: Ben Farmer
Comment: Meanwhile the Montenegrin authorities have jumped on the bandwagon to accuse Russia of interference. It seems wherever politicians lose their relevance they can count on 'blaming Putin' as a convenient scapegoat.
5.Santa Monica Observer > Vitaly Churkin is 5th Suspicious Death of Russian Diplomat in 3 months
Published on: February 20, 2017 | Written by: Stan Greene
