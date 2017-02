© imago stock&people / www.globallookpress.com

1.

NBC News >

Russia Considers Returning Snowden to U.S. to 'Curry Favor' With Trump: Official

2.

The New York Times >

Russia Deploys Missile, Violating Treaty and Challenging Trump

3.

Bloomberg >

France's Presidential Front-Runner Says Russia Is Hacking Him Now

4.

The Telegraph >

Russia plotted to overthrow Montenegro's government by assassinating Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic last year, according to senior Whitehall sources

5.

Santa Monica Observer >

Vitaly Churkin is 5th Suspicious Death of Russian Diplomat in 3 months

The Russian Foreign Ministry has begun to identify and expose fake news about Russia. Here are the first 5 over the last two weeks.Fake and unsubstantiated news about Russia is published by the mainstream media on an almost daily basis. The Russian Foreign Ministry has set out on a mission to identify and expose such stories, launching a special section for it on its official website The following is a list of news stories that have thus far been identified by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as containing misleading, inaccurate or false information.Published on: February 11, 2017 | Written by: Cynthia McFadden and Willian ArkinRussia is NOT considering returning Snowden. Edward Snowden is free to return to the US whenever he decides to do so.Published on: February 14, 2017 | Written by: Michael R. GordonRussia remains committed to the terms specified in the treaty and has not been accused of its violation by the Trump administration.Published on: February 14, 2017 | Written by: Mark DeenThis allegation is backed up with zero evidence. Russia has denied any interference in the French election. Meanwhile, Wikileaks has actually exposed CIA's involvement in France's 2012 election.Published on: February 19, 2017 | Written by: Ben FarmerOnce again, this allegation is backed up with zero evidence. Russia has denied any involvement.Published on: February 20, 2017 | Written by: Stan GreeneThere is no evidence to suspect foul play in any of the incidents outlined in the article.