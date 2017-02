© Brian Spurlock / Reuters

A trip to the seaside can provide beautiful vistas and a relaxing escape, but the seemingly pristine waters of the world's oceans are hiding invisible pollution from everyday products including clothing and tires, according to a new study.The research , released by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on Tuesday, examined the effect of primary microplastics on the world's oceans.Primary microplastics are plastics that enter bodies of water in the form of small particles, as opposed to larger plastic waste which is easily visible to the naked eye.Sources of the invisible pollution include car tires, synthetic textiles, marine coatings, road markings, personal care products, plastic pellets and city dust, according to the study.Although such pollution isn't easily seen, the report states that between 15 and 31 percent of the estimated 9.5 million tons of plastic released into the oceans each year could be primary microplastics, making them a large contributor to the 'plastic soup' clogging oceans.Almost two-thirds come from the washing of synthetic textiles and the abrasion of car tires while driving, according to the study.The report noted that inThe situation is particularly worrisome in the Arctic, the biggest source of seafood for Europe and North America.Karl Gustaf Lundin, who heads IUCN's Global Marine and Polar Program, told AFP.He pointed out that when the ice melts, it releases plankton that attracts fish, allowing the plastic particles to "go straight into our food chain."Lundin said that although few studies have been done on the impact of tiny plastic particles on human health, "we have to assume that there probably will be considerable impact" because they are small enough to move through human membranes.IUCN director General Inger Andersen called the report a "real eye-opener, showing that plastic waste is not all there is to ocean plastics."She went on to note that daily activitiesAnderson said the report shows that humans must look beyond waste management in order to fully address ocean pollution, and called on private sector leadership to undertake the necessary research and development.Marine project manager for IUCN's Global Marine Program Joao de Sousa said the findings haveHe went on to state that solutions must include product and infrastructure design, along with consumer behavior."Synthetic clothes could be designed to shed fewer fibers, for example, and consumers can act by choosing natural fabrics over synthetic ones," de Sousa said.Lundin also stated that tire makers could revert to using mainly rubber, while textile manufacturers could stop using plastic coatings on clothes. He also suggested that washing machine makers could install filters to catch micro and nano plastic particles.