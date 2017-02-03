Researchers in Norway were in for a shock when they discovered more than 30 plastic bags and other plastic waste inside the stomach of a whale.The whale, which had been put down by wardens off the coast of western Norway, had clearly consumed a huge amount of non-biodegradable waste.Despite the grisly findings, researchers say that the plastics found in the whale are 'not surprising', as the amount of waste in the seas continues to grow.The whale was in poor condition, and had become stranded in shallow waters off the island of Sotra, leading to wardens putting the animal down.Researchers from the University of Bergen analysed the whale's stomach, and found huge amounts of plastic waste.Dr Terje Lislevand, a zoologist who studied the whale, said: 'The whale's stomach was full of plastic bags and packaging with labels in Danish and English.'The whale was also emaciated, with very little blubber, suggesting that it was malnourished.Dr Lislevand said that the whale's intestines were probably blocked by the build up of plastic, causing severe pain.He added: 'The findings are not surprising, but clearly it is sad to discovered such large quantities.'The Cuvier's beaked whale was put down by wardens at the weekend.Cuvier's beaked whales are up to 22ft long and usually feed on squid and deep-sea fish. The mammals do not normally range in Norwegian waters.