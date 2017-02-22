NBC News reported earlier that a dossier on Trump is being prepared for Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump
The Kremlin never commissioned any dossiers on the psychological makeup of US President Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

NBC News earlier reported that "a dossier on Donald Trump's psychological makeup is being prepared for Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The TV channel also said, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov, that "the file is being compiled by retired diplomats and some of Putin's staff."

"The attempt to get inside the US president's mind is aimed at helping Putin plan for his first meeting with America's new leader, the date for which is yet to be decided," NBC news said.

"The serious preparatory work is going on in the Kremlin, including a paper - seven pages - describing a psychological portrait of Trump, especially based on this last two to three months, and the last weeks," NBC News quoted Fedorov as saying. The Russian diplomat claims to have known Trump since 2000.