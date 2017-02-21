Kutcher is the co-founder of Thorn, an organization that has developed software to reduce human sex trafficking violation investigations for law enforcement from three years to three weeks. In his emotional testimony before members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he thanked the leaders in the fight to expose the magnitude of the problem, and talked about the importance of stopping the inbound and outbound pipelines which lead to sex abuse of women and children.
Kutcher tearfully said,
"I've seen things that no person should ever see. I've seen video content of a child that is the same age as mine being raped by an American man that was a sex tourist in Cambodia. This child was so conditioned by her environment that she thought she was engaging in play."Kutcher noted that the marginalization of refugees, and society's refusal to provide the most basic human need of love for people in numerous countries was leading to the epidemic of human trafficking.
He continued,
"I've been on the other end of a phone call from my team asking for my help because we had received a call from the Department of Homeland Security, telling us that a 7-year-old girl was being sexually abused and that content was being spread on the Dark Web ... They'd watched her for three years and they could not find the perpetrator, [and were] asking us for help. We were the last line of defense. An actor and his foundation were the last line of defense."It seems that line of defense if growing though. Arrests for child sex trafficking, pedophilia, and human slave trade have ramped up considerably in the past several months.
In Tennessee, 42 people were arrested for sex trafficking. More than 8,779 additional contacts were also made by a sting conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
474 arrests were just made in Los Angeles in a state-wide human trafficking operation that was exposed, and dozens of sexually exploited children were rescued.
While the shocking discovery that Hillary and Bill Clinton provided assistance to convicted child trafficker, Laura Silsby, resulting in a reduced sentence for child trafficking has been swept aside by mainstream media, and pizzagate revelations were said to be the work of "conspiracy theorists," five individuals were arrested in Bucks County, Pennsylvania as part of what authorities described as a fetish-themed child predator sex ring.
Only weeks ago, 108 arrests were reported in Illinois as what was described as part of a national sex trafficking sting operation occurring in 15 different states, with 178 individuals also being arrested in Texas on the same day as part of the same John's Suppression Initiative. Arrestees included the sports agent responsible for getting Roger Clemens the highest ever single-season Major League Baseball contract.
The arrests continue, and the dark underbelly of human trafficking, most often with the intent to use people as sex slaves for the well-off and politically high-up, is being exposed as never before.
No corner is safe. Even an adoption agency, the European Adoption Consultants (EAC) in Strongsville, Ohio has been debarred from continued operation by the FBI, citing failures "to adequately supervise...preventing the sale, abduction, exploitation, or trafficking of children."
Kutcher pointed to the U.S. Foster Care system as a hot bed of criminal activity in this regard,
"There are 500,000 kids in foster care today. I was astonished to find out that 70 per cent of the inmates in prison across this country have touched the foster care system and 80 per cent of the people on death row were, in some point and time, exposed to the foster care system.Interestingly these domestic arrests come at that same time that Pope Francis, a man linked to sexual abuse and its cover-up throughout the Vatican, has thrown out Catholic officials for "handing out condoms," which many think is a cover for a larger scandal.
Fifty per cent of these kids will not graduate high school and 95 per cent of them will not get a college degree. But the most staggering statistic that I found was that foster care children are four times more likely to be exposed to sexual abuse.
That's a breeding ground for trafficking. I promise you that's a breeding ground for trafficking."
But the reason I looked at foster care is that it's a microcosm, it's a sample set that we have pretty extraordinary data around to date, even though we can't seem to fix it. It's a microcosm for what happens when displacement happens abroad as the unintended consequences of our actions or in actions in the rest of the world."
Oddly, Vatican official under Pope Francis recently told newly appointed bishops that they have no obligation to report instances of clerical sexual abuse, as it's the responsibility of the victims and their families.
Internationally, pedophilia rings that are suspected of direct involvement in the sexual abuse of children are also being exposed.
An Internet pedophile ring with as many as 70,000 members — thought to be the world's largest —was recently uncovered. The European police agency Europol said in a statement that "Operation Rescue" had identified 670 suspects and that 230 abused children in 30 countries had been taken to safety. More children are expected to be found, Europol said.
With help from Kutcher's non-profit, and the work of thousands of men and women around the world, the evil hand of child sex trafficking and human slave trade is more than being slapped. It's being stopped.
