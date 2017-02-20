© AFP



Turkish army kills 34 PKK militants in northern Iraq

Nearly 1,600 people have been detained in Turkey over the last week for suspected links to militant groups launching terror attacks in the country. In a statement on Monday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said that 1,589 peopleAmong the detainees, a total of 1,067 people were suspected of links to the PKK,The ministry said that 125 of those detained were arrested, adding that 57 of them were charged with links to the PKK, 63 to Gulen and five to Daesh.The militant group has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984. A shaky ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish government collapsed in July 2015. Attacks on Turkish security forces have soared ever since.Over the past few months, Turkish ground and air forces have been carrying out operations against the PKK positions in the country's troubled southeastern border region as well as in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria. Ankara is also grappling with the consequences of a coup attempt back in July 15, 2016, when a faction of Turkish armed forces attacked government buildings using tanks and helicopters, in an attempt to seize power from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Ankara has so far dismissed or suspended tens of thousands of people from the civil service, judiciary, police and courts over their suspected links to Gulen. The cleric has condemned the coup attempt and denied any involvement in it.In another development on Monday, Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes against the PKK in northern Iraq, killing 34 militants in two separate bombardments. Turkey's military said in a statement that the strikes had targeted PKK positions in the Zap region of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region shortly after midnight and before noon. More than 40,000 people have been killed during the three-decade conflict between Turkey and the autonomy-seeking militant group.