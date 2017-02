Dancing and flowers for Russian sappers as they complete their mission in Aleppo. You will never see this footage on a western television screenGood news, Twitter: Your "prayers" have been answered.Yes, while waterfalls of crocodile tears were pouring from every corner of the neoliberal Twitter-sphere, Russia was actually on the ground in Aleppo, helping civilians rebuild their lives which were nearly destroyed by Washington's "moderate" rebels The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that since the liberation of Aleppo (sorry, "fall" of Aleppo — right?) Russian sappers have demined around 2,000 hectares of land, 680 km of urban roads and approximately 3,300 buildings inside the city.Their incredible efforts were immediately felt. The Russian sappers arrived in Aleppo in late December.And now it seems that sappers' work there is done.If you missed it, here is a truly superb 20-minute video about the Russian military police who were protecting the sappers during their mission in Aleppo:Keep praying on Twitter, America.