© Getty



Official complained about the president at a closed-door think tank gathering.The White House abruptly dismissed a senior National Security Council aide on Friday after receiving reports that he had publicly laced into the president and his senior aides, including son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump at an event hosted by a Washington think tank.The aide, Craig Deare, was serving as the NSC's senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs. Earlier in the week,hosted by the Woodrow Wilson Center for a group of about two dozen scholars,, according to a source familiar with the situation.He complained in particular that senior national security aides do not have access to the president -- and gave a detailed and embarrassing readout of Trump's call with Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto.Deare did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the National Security Council said the White House does not discuss personnel issues.Deare was a political appointee who came to the NSC after Trump's inauguration from National Defense University, where he had served as the dean of administration.His departure comes amidst broader turmoil at the National Security Council. Trump dismissed his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in the wake of revelations that he misled the vice president about the nature of his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.The president is interviewing candidates for his replacement this weekend at Mar-a-Lago after his first choice, retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward, declined the offer.