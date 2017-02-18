Those who accuse CNN and other mainstream media outlets of "fake news" will probably revel in a recent decision by a federal judge in Atlanta, Georgia. While Judge Orinda Evans didn't all out declare that CNN was peddling in falsehoods, she did take aim at the network inDavide Carbone, former CEO of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, filedafter they aired what he claims were a "series of false and defamatory news reports" regarding the infant mortality rate at the hospital. CNN's report said the mortality rate was three times the national average. However, Mr. Carbone contends that CNN "intentionally" manipulated statistics to bolster their report. He also claims that CNN purposely ignored information that would look favorable to the hospital in order to sensationalize the story."In our case, we contended that CNN essentially made up its own standard in order to conduct an 'apples to oranges' comparison to support its false assertion that St. Mary's mortality rate was 3 times higher than the national average." said Carbone's attorney L. Lin Wood, in a statement to LawNewz.com.Wood says that as a result of CNN's story Carbone lost his job and it became extremely difficult for him to find new employment in the field of hospital administration.. Neither St. Mary's or Mr. Carbone did anything to deserve being the objects of the heinous accusation that they harmed or put babies and young children at risk for profit," Wood said.On Wednesday, Federal District Judge Orinda Evans ruled that the case could move forward, even ruling that she found that— a standard necessary to prove a defamation claim."The Court finds these allegations sufficient to establish that CNN was acting recklessly with regard to the accuracy of its report, i.e., with 'actual malice," the order reads. CNN had tried to get the case dismissed.We've reach out to CNN for comment, and will update this story accordingly.READ Judge's Order here: