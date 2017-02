© ElectEsrati / YouTube

Footage from the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton, Ohio, shows police officers pepper-spraying a black man in a restraint chair during the booking process. The man has filed a lawsuit over alleged excessive use of force.The footage, published by local community activist David Esrati, was captured on several CCTV cameras in the jail and on a hand-held camera used by one of the officers to film the booking process. Taken in October, it reportedly shows Charles Wade being processed after his arrest for alleged DUI by a state trooper. Raw footage from the cameras is available on Esrati's YouTube channel . Attorney Douglas Brannon, representing both Wade and Swink in their separate lawsuits, says"I think this type of treatment is becoming something that happens with impunity within the Montgomery County Jail," he told the Washington Post.The phrase Wade was shouting during his ordeal - "I can't breathe" - was a slogan of the Black Lives Matter movement following the July 2014 death of unarmed black man Eric Garner, who died in a policeman's chokehold. Those were Garner's last words.