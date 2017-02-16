Society's Child
UK government's decision to end child refugee resettlement plan condemned by children's commissioners
Thu, 16 Feb 2017 15:09 UTC
News that the UK will take no more than 350 unaccompanied minors from Europe came as a shock, given that original plans drafted under the so-called Dubs Amendment had set out provisions to help up to 3,000. The scheme was named after campaigner and politician Alf Dubs, who was himself an unaccompanied child refugee during World War II and who found asylum in Britain through the Czech Kindertransport rescue effort.
The decision sparked outcry among politicians and campaigners.
In response to the move, the children's commissioners for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all signed the letter to the home secretary on Thursday.
The UK has a long history of providing protection and support to those most in need of it and we would urge you to consider carefully the plight of the many thousands of lone child refugees in Europe who are currently at risk of exploitation and trafficking," the letter said.
"The number that have been brought to the UK under the scheme thus far falls significantly short of expectations and we consider that, as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Optional Protocol on the Sale of Children, the UK should play a far greater role in both offering protection and security to lone child refugees in Europe and in resolving the crisis that children are facing in Europe, especially in Greece and Italy.
Rudd argued last week that the scheme is closing down due to fears it would encourage more lone children to make the dangerous journey across Europe, often at the mercy of people traffickers, in the search of refuge in Britain.
"It's vital that we get the balance right between enabling eligible children to come to the UK as quickly as possible and ensuring local authorities have capacity to host them and provide them with the support they will need," a government spokeswoman said in response to the backlash.
Comment: Interesting how often Western governments have used humanitarian concerns to intervene in the affairs of ME nations, yet quickly find excuses to abstain from offering real assistance when needed.
