It seems that Arye Deri, of the ultra-orthodox Shas political party, resorted to extreme measures when he was unable to truly weap while speaking about Shas' late spiritual leader, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.The footage, taken during the filming of a 2015 election video, went viral on Sunday in Israel after it was broadcast by the country's Channel 2.Israelis have taken to social media to express their anger over Deri's political cynicism It is a little less surprising that Deri would be so comfortable in showing fraudulent emotions when you discover that the politician previously served 22 months in prison on corruptions charges. This did not stop him reclaiming party leadership upon his release in 2012.