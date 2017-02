© Express & Echo

Two Exeter Quay swans have been found 'decapitated' in justThe first gruesome discovery came last Saturday when locals say they spotted a dead swan at The Quay, which was later confirmed by Exeter City Council.Dale Williams, who lives nearby, said friends discovered a dead swan around the area, which was cleared up by the council.Exeter City Council confirmed that a swan was found on Saturday near the Mill on the Exe, and was reported to the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) on Monday.The second animal was discovered on Wednesday, when witnesses discovered what they described as a 'headless' swan, under the blue footbridge, which was reported to the police.Thomas Prideaux, who works at On The Waterfront, spotted the swan on his way to work, and said it was not a pleasant site.Lisa Prescott reported the gruesome sight adding it had been 'decapitated' and was 'in full view'.Police confirmed that the second swan discovered on Wednesday has been reported as a crime, and are appealing for witnesses.A representative for the force added: "Police received a call from a member of the public who had seen the body of a swan on the footbridge near to Samuel Jones Pub, on the Quay, Exeter at around 8:30am."Environmental Health attended to collect the animal who raised concerns over how the swan died."Any witnesses should contact [email protected] quoting crime number CR/009418/17.