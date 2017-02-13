© Express & Echo
Two Exeter Quay swans have been found 'decapitated' in just under a week.

The first gruesome discovery came last Saturday when locals say they spotted a dead swan at The Quay, which was later confirmed by Exeter City Council.

Dale Williams, who lives nearby, said friends discovered a dead swan around the area, which was cleared up by the council.

Exeter City Council confirmed that a swan was found on Saturday near the Mill on the Exe, and was reported to the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) on Monday.

The second animal was discovered on Wednesday, when witnesses discovered what they described as a 'headless' swan, under the blue footbridge, which was reported to the police.

Thomas Prideaux, who works at On The Waterfront, spotted the swan on his way to work, and said it was not a pleasant site.

Lisa Prescott reported the gruesome sight adding it had been 'decapitated' and was 'in full view'.

Police confirmed that the second swan discovered on Wednesday has been reported as a crime, and are appealing for witnesses.

A representative for the force added: "Police received a call from a member of the public who had seen the body of a swan on the footbridge near to Samuel Jones Pub, on the Quay, Exeter at around 8:30am.

"Environmental Health attended to collect the animal who raised concerns over how the swan died."

Any witnesses should contact [email protected] quoting crime number CR/009418/17.