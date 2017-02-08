© Express & Echo



Commuters heading to work in Exeter this morning were shocked by the sight of a 'headless' swan found under a bridge at the Quay.The Echo has had several reports of the dead animal spotted under the bridge next to Samuel Jones pub.Lisa Prescott reported the gruesome sight this morning adding it had been 'decapitated' and was 'in full view'.Thomas Prideaux, who works at On The Waterfront, spotted the swan on the way to work this morning, and said he has never seen anything like this. Thomas, 22, is a kitchen supervisor at the restaurant, and said he was walking along the blue bridge at 6.30am when he noticed the dead animal.Police confirmed they received reports of a dead swan under the bridge at Exeter Quay this morning.A representative for the force added: "Police received a call from a member of the public who had seen the body of a swan on the footbridge near to Samuel Jones Pub, on the Quay, Exeter at around 8:30am."Environmental Health attended to collect the animal who raised concerns over how the swan died. This will now be looked into by a Police Wildlife Officer who will make the decision on if this will be investigated as a crime."