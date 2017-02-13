© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Sears Holdings, the corporation that owns retail giants Sears and Kmart, says it has decided to stop selling 31 items from the Trump Home products line on its website due to poor sales.The Trump Home collection, owned by the Trump Organization, includes furniture, bedding, lighting, mirrors, and chandeliers."Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors. Neither Sears nor Kmart carries the line in brick-and-mortar stores," Hanover added.Later, the Wall Street Journal reported that Nordstrom sales of the first daughter's shoes and clothing line had dropped sharply before the retailer abandoned it.The brand performance declined over 70 percent in the second, third and fourth week of October compared with the same periods a year ago, according to the paper.The Trump administration has called the move political.