US retailer Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's brand
Fri, 03 Feb 2017 15:12 UTC
"Based on the brand's performance, we've decided not to buy it for this season," Nordstrom said in a statement, adding that it commonly cuts about ten percent of carried brands and refreshes with a similar number of replacements.
The Ivanka Trump brand sells women's clothing, shoes, and handbags. The products were removed from the store's website on Thursday.
Nordstrom had already bought Ivanka Trump spring season apparel, according to a spokesperson for the brand, as quoted by CNN Money.
The brand has come under fire since Donald Trump's presidential campaign began. The online 'Grab Your Wallet' campaign, critical of the US President's administration, urges shoppers not to buy goods connected to Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump, as well as to boycott retailers selling them.
Shannon Coulter, who launched the campaign, has been tracking the brand's inventory levels on Nordstrom's website for the last couple of months.
"I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of 'Grab Your Wallet' participants will be as well," she said, as quoted by Bloomberg.
Nordstrom became one of the main targets of the boycotts after one of the shoppers wrote an open letter calling on the chain to abandon Ivanka's "toxic" brand.
However, Nordstrom said it was not going to take a political stance by selling Trump's products.
'We hope that offering a vendor's products isn't misunderstood as us taking a political position; we're not. We recognize our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views and we'll continue to give them options," the retailer said at the time.
Comment: Why don't these 'wallet warriors' do something objectively useful, like supporting the BDS movement against Israel?
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
