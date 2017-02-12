© Axel Heimken/AFP/ Getty Images



Hamburg airport was evacuated and closed after at least 50 people reported suffering breathing problems after inhaling an "unknown substance." Pepper spray could have caused the evacuation, according to firefighters spokesman.It all started with people complaining of breathing difficulties after being exposed to unidentified unpleasant odors at the airport in Hamburg on Sunday morning, Hamburger Morgenpost reported.Terminal 1 and 2 were then evacuated and hundreds of passengers had to wait outside at almost below zero temperatures., DPA reported. The substance was then presumably spread through the building by the air conditioning system.An airport official earlier said that a gas leak could be behind the breathing problems, irritated eyes, and nausea, DPA reported.The environmental services of the fire brigade are currently trying to establish exactly what the substance was.The firebrigade that responded to the call set up first aid posts for those who inhaled the substance.Flights were cancelled for more than an hour because of the emergency, Hamburg airport said on Twitter.The roads leading to the airport were also temporarily closed as well as the S-Bahn railways, according to DPA.Hamburg airport "has come back to normal," RT's Ilya Petrenko reported from outside one of the terminals.The air traffic resumed at around 2 pm local time (13:00 GMT).