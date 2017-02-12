Russia recently reduced the punishment for first-offense spousal or child abuse from a criminal to a civil one. What this means is that in cases of non-life threatening abuse, the penalty has been changed to a fine. When it was a criminal offense, the abuser could be sent to prison.
What Russian legislators realized is that people don't like sending family members to prison and that police, who in many parts of Russia are not particularly attentive, had no incentive to investigate whether Vlad hit his son or not, if it was reported at all, which returns us to our first point. The fine creates an incentive for police to respond to reports as well as encourages more reports. A win-win.
Is this really that hard to understand? The law was meant to encourage better enforcement of domestic violence laws in an attempt to — wait for it — decrease domestic violence. What a novel concept, right?
And guess what? The law is working! More women are reporting first-offense or minor cases of abuse, and the police are responding to the complaints. This is a GOOD THING.
No it's not, according to the western media:
Domestic violence reports soar in Russian city following partial decriminalisationHernia-inducing deceit.
Reports of domestic violence have more than doubled in Russia's fourth largest city since the Government reduced the punishment for spousal or child abuse from a criminal to a civil one.
Police in Yekaterinburg responded to 350 incidents of domestic violence daily since the law was relaxed compared to 150 such incidents previously, according to the city's mayor.
Here's how John Helmer, who has been reporting on Russia for longer than anyone can remember, explained this not-at-all-difficult-to-grasp legislation:
A Moscow social policy analyst commented: "The reason there is so much public support for a fine for this offence has nothing to do with the Church; nothing to do with Mizulina. Foreign critics have missed the point. Russians understand their police very well. They know that if there's no money incentive, there is no enforcement. That's why first-offence beatings aren't followed up, but traffic violations are. If the local militia can see their chance to collect money from complaints, they will do it with alacrity. Every Russian understands this. Foreigners don't."Can this be made any more clear?
The western media, and all the blowhards weeping crocodile tears on Twitter, do not care in the least about Russian women and their problems. If they did, they would stop using social issues as a weapon to demonize Russia, and instead support anti-domestic abuse laws that are actually working and effective.
Shameful.
The western media clearly doesn't care about Russian womenWe don't want to spend too much time on this, because frankly we're reaching "typing to a brick wall"-levels of absurdity. Russia recently reduced the punishment for first-offense spousal or child...