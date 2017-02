"We must now seriously entertain the possibility that the war in Syria has involved similar, if not greater, levels of manipulation and propaganda than that which occurred in the case of the 2003 Iraq War".

Discussing western reporting of the Syrian war, veteran Middle East correspondent Patrick Cockburn recently noted "fabricated news and one-sided reporting have taken over the news agenda to a degree probably not seen since the First World War".Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at the University of Sheffield, concurs, arguing An incredibly complex and confusing conflict with hundreds of opposition groups and multiple external actors often keen to hide many of their actions, how can journalists and the public get an accurate understanding of what is happening in Syria?"Policy-makers are usually frank about their real goals in the secret record", notes British historian Mark Curtis in his book Unpeople: Britain's Secret Human Rights Abuses.As Professor Peter Kuznick noted about the American history he highlighted in The Untold History of the United States documentary series he co-wrote with director Oliver Stone, "the truth is that many of our 'secrets' have been hidden on the front page of The New York Times."For example, liberal journalists and commentators have repeatedly stated the US has, as Paul Mason wrote in the Guardian last year, "stood aloof from the Syrian conflict". The leaked audio recording of a meeting between President Obama's second Secretary of State John Kerry, and Syrian opposition figures last year shows the opposite to be true.Challenged about the level of US support to the insurgency, Kerry turns to his aide and says: "I think we've been putting an extraordinary amount of arms in, haven't we?" The aide agrees, noting "the armed groups in Syria get a lot of support".This explanation of the logic of escalation is repeated later in the meeting by Kerry's aide, who notes "when you pump more weapons into a situation like Syria it doesn't end well for Syrians because there is always somebody else willing to pump more weapons in for the other side".A classified 2012 Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report , published by the right-wing watchdog Judicial Watch, provides important context to Kerry's remarks.Speaking at a 2013 Jewish United Fund Advance & Major Gifts Dinner - the transcript of which was published by Wikileaks -- and pretty indiscriminately - not at all targeted toward the people that we think would be the more moderate, least likely, to cause problems in the future".It gets worse. Discussing the crisis, the DIA report notes "There is the possibility of [the opposition] establishing a declared or undeclared Salafist Principality in Eastern Syria... and this is exactly what the supporting powers to the opposition want, in order to isolate the Syrian regime."the Director of the DIA from 2012-14 (and now National Security Advisor to President Trump), in a 2015 interview with Al-Jazeera's Mehdi Hasan -Daesh [another name for ISIL] was threatening the possibility of going to Damascus and so forth... And we know that this was growing. We were watching.And we thought Assad was threatened. We thought, however, we could probably manage - you know, that Assad might then negotiate, but instead of negotiating he got Putin to support him."In summary, the leaked information wholly contradicts the popular picture of western benevolent intentions let down by President Obama's ineffective leadership and inaction.Furthermore, the US has long known that its regional ally Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have been supporting extremists in Syria.More broadly, by highlighting how the US welcomed the growth of IS in Syria, the leaks fatally undermine the entire rationale of the "War on Terror" the West has supposedly been fighting since 2001.Instead, the disclosures have disappeared down the memory hole , with the huge gap between the importance of the revelations and the lack of coverage indicating a frighteningly efficient propaganda system.It is worth noting however, that as an observer and newsreader - rather than seasoned expert - there may well be important context or information of which I am unaware, which provides a different take on the leaked material.Of course, the best way of confirming the accuracy and importance of the leaks is for the media to do its job and thoroughly investigate the disclosures, to devote significant resources and manpower to the story, and to ask awkward and searching questions of established power.I'm not holding my breath.is a freelance writer based in London and the author of The March that Shook Blair: An Oral History of 15 February 2003. He tweets @IanJSinclair