© Ammar Awad / Reuters



Demonstrations of hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews against compulsory military service have resulted in clashes with police in Israel. More than 30 people have been detained in Jerusalem and the surrounding area.Hundreds have been protesting across Israel, according to a statement from the security forces.The protesters formed a human chain, chanting "Nazis" at the policemen, while security forces used water cannons to douse the demonstrators.The protesters also temporarily halted traffic on three highways during rush hour, Israel's Channel 2 reported.On Thursday, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters battled police in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Ruptly reported. Footage from the city showed protesters clashing with police, who in turn, deployed water cannons. Nine arrests were reported, with police saying they would not tolerate "attempts to block routes and disrupt routine," according to Ruptly.For the majority of Israelis, two years and eight months of military service is compulsory for men, and two years is required of women.Military service is controversial for ultra-Orthodox Jews because, regardless of whether they are studying at yeshivas, they must still go to the recruitment office and register, but their rabbis sometimes tell them not to, creating tensions with the military that sometimes erupt in protests.