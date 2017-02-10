© PA



Frost, formerly known as Andrew Tracey, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to a catalogue of abuse against nine children in Thailand between 2009 and 2012.He also admitted having sex with two pupils in Worcestershire over three years in the 1990s.On some occasions, the abuse happened on school grounds and on others, unmarried Frost's adopted son was present, the court heard.He was sentenced by Judge Mark Lucraft to serve a minimum of 16 years for each life sentence.Other determinate sentences were ordered to run concurrently.Since the allegations emerged in Asia, two former pupils of a school in Worcestershire have come forward claiming they were sexually assaulted in the 1990s. One of them has since died.Frost had sex with his late victim in a school store room, during breaks, and at his home where he lived with his adopted son.He said: "Your conduct towards each and every one of these victims is horrific and deeply disturbing."