Earth Changes
Floating garbage island moves closer to Thailand's major tourism spots
Sputnik
Fri, 10 Feb 2017 17:17 UTC
10 kilometers in length is located just four miles away from Koh Talu Island and the resort areas of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, which are popular with divers.
The "garbage island" was first discovered a week ago by the captain of a fishing trawler. He captured it on his smartphone off the coast of Chumphon Province, further south of its current location, and published its photos on social networks.
National media spread news about the floating junk piles approaching to the Koh Talu Island and resorts of Hua Hin and Cha-Am on Friday, after the naval forces conducted aerial reconnaissance of the object.
According to fishermen and the military, plastic bags and other household plastic products make up the main mass of the floating debris, as reported by the Bangkok Post newspaper.
The Royal Thai Navy together with the marine police and the administration of the coastal provinces are preparing an operation to scoop the debris out of the water and properly dispose of it. The origin of the "garbage island" is not clear yet and is under investigation.
The problem of garbage disposal is acute in Thailand, especially in the resort areas of the country. According to experts, the garbage accumulated in one of the coastal areas in southern Thailand and probably was washed into the sea during violent and devastating floods in early January 2017, the newspaper wrote.
Reader Comments
For the price of one of our ill fated F-35's, you could probably vacuum up and recycle the entire Pacific.
Rowan Cocoan Oops, recycle all the junk floating in the entire Pacific Ocean.
Sorry.
i reduce my garbage by burning all paper in my wood stove. i try to buy as little in plastic as possible. i believe if the world would at least outlaw individual plastic drink containers that would be a good step in the right direction. even aluminum cans. here's a business idea: awesome stainless steel containers to be refilled at awesome drink kiosks. in colorado, i had some delicious homemade pomegranate soda. or something. it went quite well with the home brewed vodka. quite a treat. i am also trying to reduce my reliance on aluminum foil, another item that ends up in the trash. another great business idea could be derived from that notion. individual ceramic or glass baking dishes with ceramic or glass baking lids. that way while we are avoiding baking in aluminum, we can avoid using aluminum foil lids. i'm sorry. some industries lose. some gain. WHAT'S THE BIG FOOKING DEAL! GET ON WITH IT!!!
