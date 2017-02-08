© Malaga Bay

Frisland, also called Frischlant, Friesland, Frislandia, or Fixland, is a phantom island that appeared on virtually all of the maps of the North Atlantic from the 1560s through the 1660s.



According to Zeno, the map and letters date from around the year 1400 and purportedly describe a long voyage made by the Zeno brothers in the 1390s under the direction of a prince named Zichmni.



Nicolaus Germanus (c. 1420 - c. 1490) was a German cartographer who published an edition of Jacopo d'Angelo's Latin translation of Ptolemy's Geography.



The Geography, also known by its Latin names as the Geographia and the Cosmographia, is a gazetteer, an atlas, and a treatise on cartography, compiling the geographical knowledge of the 2nd-century Roman Empire.



Originally written by Claudius Ptolemy in Greek at Alexandria around AD 150, the work was a revision of a now-lost atlas by Marinus of Tyre using additional Roman and Persian gazetteers and new principles.



Its translation into Arabic in the 9th century and Latin in 1406 was highly influential on the geographical knowledge and cartographic traditions of the medieval Caliphate and Renaissance Europe.



Frisland was shown as a roughly rectangular island with three triangular promontories on its western coast.



Its place-names have a very Italian look (Aqua, Spagia, Bondendea, Monaco), a fact which seems to reinforce the suspicion that its details were fabricated in southern Europe.



Islandia is a latinization of the word Ísland from original Iceland language.



The Frisland Finesse is a few short sentences of duplicitous doublespeak originally concocted by the Divine Right Diviners and merrily endorsed [with a sly chuckle] by the Mainstream Hoax Meisters.When the Mainstream Hoax Meisters imply the island of Frislandappeared on the Zeno Map in 1558 they are being economical with the truth because the island is clearly visible on the Cosmographia - Scandinavia map drafted by Nicolaus Germanus in 1467.This island on the 1467 Cosmographia - Scandinavia map is "roughly rectangular" with "three triangular promontories on its western coast" just like Frisland.Even the settlements are in identical locations [albeit with updated "Italian look" place-names].The principle differences [for this island] between the Cosmographia - Scandinavia map and the Zeno Map are that the settlement names have been given an "Italian look" plus the name of the island has be changed from Islandia to Frisland.However, the Divine Right Diviners didn't let such a good name go to waste.The Islandia appellation was applied to the island of Iceland.In other words:The Divine Right Diviners had a major problem because two events had occurred [sometime between Ptolemy and 1558]1) The island formerly know as Islandia [aka Frisland] had sunk beneath the waves.2) The island latterly know as Islandia [aka Iceland] had emerged from the deep.But being true believers they simply switched the names around [the Frisland Finesse]Evidently, to this day, the Mainstream Hoax Meisters prefer to perpetuate the Frisland Hoax narrative instead of admitting that