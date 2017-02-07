Sunday afternoon, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.The boy, who was bitten on the right cheek, was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center, West Palm Beach, a fire official said. The mother was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute after being bitten on the ear, said Battalion Chief Scott West.The incident happened at 1:10 p.m. at the family's home on Byron Street near Sportsman's Park. The names of the child and mother weren't released.The owners turned the dog over to Port St. Lucie Animal Control. It will be put in a mandatory 10-day quarantine "because of the vicious attack," said police spokesman Master Sgt. Frank Sabol. The dog will be housed by the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.