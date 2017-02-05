Society's Child
Post-truth world: Liberal media trying to shift blame for Berkeley riots to right-wing paramilitaries
Rudy Panko
Russia Insider
Sun, 05 Feb 2017 16:27 UTC
was forced to cancel his talk at UC Berkeley after students and Antifa agitators attacked police with fireworks, stormed barricades, set signs on fire and forced the entire campus to shut down. Several bystanders were also attacked and injured over the course of the "anti-fascist" demonstrations.
We expected some quiet self-reflection from the liberal media after violence at UC Berkeley, home of the free speech movement, prevented a conservative from speaking on campus.
Unfortunately, it turns out our expectations are much too high for these people.
Referring to the violent Antifa demonstrators (yes, they were Antifa. They organized a Facebook event to shut down Milo's talk. The Guardian interviewed them as they threw firecrackers and vandalized random things. It was Antifa and they're proud of it), Establishment neo-liberal Robert Reich had the panache to comment on CNN: "I don't want to say factually, but I've heard there was some relationship here between these people and the right-wing movement that is affiliated with Breitbart News."
Reich went on to add: "There's rumors that they actually were right-wingers. They were a part of a kind of group that was organized and ready to create the kind of tumult and danger you saw that forced the police to cancel the event...I saw these people. They all looked very - almost paramilitary. They were not from the campus." Yes, we know — they're Antifa. A-n-t-i-f-a.
Also, "I don't want to say factually, but..." should never come out of anyone's mouth-hole. Especially if the mouth-hole belongs to Robert Reich.
But Reich isn't alone in his completely 100% confirmed bullshit speculation. The "Young Turks" resorted to similar "speculation" to avoid facing the unfortunate fact that it is the far-left — not the far-right — that is pepper spraying innocent women and curb-stomping dudes who wear trucker hats.
We can't even make this up. During his brilliant broadcast, Cenk Uygur asks, "Could the right-wing come in masked? Could it be 4chan guys who come in to cause trouble?" No. For the 1,000th time. It was Antifa.
Watch and laugh:
We really are living in an upside-down garbage world.
