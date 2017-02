© Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/AFP

Absolutely felt like a war zone."

Police

"were equipped to shoot rubber bullets or what have you, and

they really didn't do anything. And, I thought, 'We are sitting ducks'," Walsh told KPIX.

University officials said the police did not move in on rioting protesters out of concern for causing more harm to students, other protesters and bystanders.

University of California Berkeley police praised its officers for "tremendous restraint" during protests that scuttled Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos' speech at the school, but others in attendance criticized the police for lack of action.A scheduled speech by Yiannopoulos was canceled on Wednesday by campus police, who said they could not guarantee the safety of attendees amid a crowd of demonstrators that included about 150 aggressive anti-fascist protesters intent on shutting down the forum. About 1,500 people were in attendance for the demonstration, most of them peaceful protesters, police said."Amid anat the Martin Luther King Student Union, the University of California Police Department determined that it was necessary to evacuate Milo Yiannopoulos from the campus and to cancel tonight's scheduled 8 pm performance," campus police said in a statement.A non-student who failed to leave the premises upon police orders was the only known arrest that occurred Wednesday evening, the San Francisco Chronicle reported citing campus police.UC Berkeley Police Chief Margo Bennet said there were no reports of serious injuries. Bennet said her officers "exercised tremendous restraint" in order to protect students. Some people took issue with the restraint, however.A UC Berkeley spokesperson said campus police assessed the situation and decided not to press forward. "Police tactics are driven on a campus by need, the non-negotiable need to protect our students and ensure their well being," said Dan Mogulof, according to KPIX."I do not believe our students were involved in the vandalism and the violent behavior that occurred.UC Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said those who used fireworks, vandalism and other more aggressive tactics were engaged in an "attack on our fundamental values," including free speech. Dirks praised police for remaining calm, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin also denounced the rioting, suggesting that shutting down Yiannopoulos was not constructive in thwarting far-right movements in the US. He hailed the city police department's actions that evening.he said in a statement. "They did an incredible job under these circumstances and prevented further violence." Police are studying video material of the event in order to identify potential suspects, the Chronicle reported.Editor of Breitbart News Yiannopoulos — a firebrand who has taken aim at immigrants, Muslims and transgender persons, among others — was on campus on invitation from conservative students at the school with the intent of lambasting UC Berkeley for being a "sanctuary campus" for undocumented immigrants.The speech was set to be the "alt-right" provocateur's kickoff event for a campaign against "sanctuary campuses," which critics said would intimidate undocumented students at the school.In December, Yiannopoulosat a similar event at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.Late last month, outside a scheduled speech by Yiannopoulos at the University of Washington in Seattle, according to Hatewatch.Yiannopoulos took to Facebook to express his view of the UC Berkeley cancellation."I'll let you know more when the facts become clear.On January 31, one day before the scheduled speech, Yiannopoulos opened up applications for The Privilege Grant, a scholarship started by the Breitbart editor "available exclusively to white men" who want to go to college "on equal footing with their female, queer and ethnic minority classmates."