Seventy-two professors from the prestigious Sharif University of Technology on February 4 issued an open letter to Rohani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif calling on them to offer to issue visas upon arrival in Tehran for U.S. citizens for the next 90 days.Trump on January 27 signed an order temporarily banning all refugees and citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the United States.The professors' proposal comes at a time of high tensions between the United States and Iran after Washington imposed news sanctions on some Iranian individuals and entities following Tehran's test of a medium-range ballistic missile. Iran has promised to impose similar sanctions against U.S. individuals and entities.