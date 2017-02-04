© Sergey Averin



The eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk is dealing with extensive damage done by days-long shelling. RT travelled to the city to find out about the plight of the locals."We first heard a huge explosion. Half of the windows were blown out," one man says."Within an hour we heard a second explosion, which broke the rest of windows. We rushed out into the corridor. When we returned later we found several bits of shrapnel in our rooms," he adds.RT's Murad Gazdiev, who is in the embattled Donetsk, says that "you can literally feel the explosions through vibrations and tremors they cause every few seconds." A particularly large blast caused all the car alarms to go off in the city., Gazdiev says, citing local authorities."Everything is broken... I was so lucky not to be home at the time of the shelling... My bed was here..." an elderly woman says.Reconstruction and repairs are underway in Donetsk, and OSCE monitors are at the scene, cataloging the damage.The humanitarian plight of the locals is not the only thing that worries the monitors."The mission is recordingThe town of Avdeevka is out of electricity for the good part of the last five days," Alexander Hug, who heads the mission, told RT.Winter is also taking its toll, Hug said.It comes a couple of days after a BBC correspondent working in the area reported on Ukrainian tanks in residential areas in Avdeevka.The conflict in eastern Ukraine started three years ago, when people in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions rejected the coup in Kiev which saw then-President Viktor Yanukovich ousted, and fighting between local militias and the Ukrainian military ensued. The conflict has claimed more than 10,000 lives so far.The Minsk peace accords were signed two years ago by the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France, and called for a full ceasefire from both sides of the conflict, as well as the withdrawal of heavy weapons. Another key point was the constant monitoring of the situation by international observers on the ground.