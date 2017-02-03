is live in:
Iranian woman to be blinded in 'eye-for-an-eye' retribution punishment
RT
Fri, 03 Feb 2017 16:22 UTC
The unidentified convicted woman allegedly threw acid in the face of her victim, Sima, in the city of Dehdasht two years ago.
"The sentence to blindness in one eye, payment of blood money [compensation], and seven years [of] imprisonment have been confirmed by the highest court," said the head of judiciary, Majid Karami, as cited by Reuters.
Activists around the world have been calling on the victim's family to decline the harsh retribution, with one activists, Iranian Mohammad Surizad, urging them to "show clemency and pardon" her instead.
Amnesty International has also called on the Iranian government to call off the punishment, Reuters reported.
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran's Sharia law has permitted the retribution punishment called qesas in cases involving bodily harm, but the sentence can be refused by victims or their family members.
The Iranian authorities have endorsed the practice of qesas due to a sharp increase in acid attacks in recent years, but the 'eye-for-an-eye' punishment still remains quite rare. Qesas can also be meted out for other crimes, such as murder.
There have been a number of acid attacks in Iran over the past several years. One occurred six years ago, when an Iranian woman was blinded by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him. That victim forgave her attacker, thus sparing him from being blinded.
The effect of strict Sharia laws on women's rights has been an issue in Iran. In one example from last October, a child bride faced the death penalty for giving birth to a stillborn baby, as the Iranian parliament had tightened laws regulating abortions and contraceptives in 2015 in attempt to triple the country's population.
On a more positive note, however, it was reported last May that the Iranian parliament now includes more female members than clerics for the first time in history.
In addition, three years ago, Iranian scientist Maryam Mirzakhani became the first-ever woman to be awarded the prestigious Fields Medal, frequently called the "Nobel Prize in Mathematics."
- Solar winds might be carrying oxygen from Earth to the moon
- Quantum supercomputer could 'change life completely' in a decade
- Google's Boston Dynamics unveils 'nightmare-inducing' wheeled robot
- Scientists have photographed light moving faster than the speed of light
- Bees suffering from 'deformed wing virus'
- Traces of a lost continent found in Indian Ocean
- The end of fillings? Researchers develop drug that regrows damaged teeth
- Chimps attack and murder former tyrant
- Growth of bacteria can be stimulated by antibiotics
- An extragalactic void is shoving our Milky Way galaxy from behind
- Earth 'overdue' for magnetic pole reversal
- Scientists discover brain-hormone responsible for fat-burning: FLP-7
- 'Rotten Egg' death star: Hubble captures spectacular images of nebula's violent transformation
- Rapid gas flares discovered in white dwarf binary star for the first time
- Study relates Atlantic hurricane frequency to sunspot activity
- Time crystals: Scientists have confirmed a brand new form of matter
- Floating Libertarian city, a possible future reality
- Evidence that some parts of the body stay 'alive' after death
- Anything to worry about with 'death asteroid' WF9?
- Russia developing super-heavy ground-effect civilian transport
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
