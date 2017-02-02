A local funeral director was charged Tuesday with multiple sex offenses which reportedly span over the course of six years.Harold Lee Massey, 62, of Littleton, faces, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said in a statement.Massey, a native of Northampton County, owns and operates funeral homes in Aulander, Jackson and Roanoke Rapids.Halifax Sheriff's Detectives B.C. Griffin and Robert Hale investigated the case and the charges stem from offenses allegedly committed from 2006 to 2012.On Tuesday evening, Sheriff Tripp declined to immediately comment on the relationship between the victim and alleged suspect."We received this alleged complaint and have been investigating it for some time," he stated.Tripp also declined comment on why the allegations against Massey have just recently came to light.The sheriff said, without elaboration, the alleged offenses were committed at a location in Halifax County.Massey was in the process of being taken into custody Tuesday evening and has received a $250,000 bond and February 15 date for his initial appearance in Halifax County District Court.