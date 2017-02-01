A woman who met a man through a Craigslist ad announced that she was a serial killer and began stabbing him in a Lynnwood motel, court documents say.The man managed to escape. Police found and arrested the 24-year-old woman, who is from Edmonds.She had written a note to leave on the man's body, saying that she planned to kill again, court documents say., court documents say.The woman was jailed. The man, 29, of Lynnwood, is in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center.Police were alerted to this incident Sunday night. The man had escaped to a Lynnwood Walgreen's. He was suffering from stab wounds.He told police that he met the woman through a Craigslist ad, and the two went to a room in the Rodeo Inn in Lynnwood.He told police that she asked him several times if he were a serial killer. He said he wasn't.The woman then climbed on top of him and said, "Well, I'm a serial killer." She grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed him.He struggled and escapes.Court documents saywhen discussing her plans to kill the man and that at one point seemed more concerned about missing work than facing criminal charges.When an officer asked her what had happened, she said, "I'm a loon," according to court documents.She has not yet been charged.A judge ordered her held on $1 million bail on Tuesday.