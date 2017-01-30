As the Free Thought Project has reported countless times, all too often, police officers will abuse their authority to force unwilling victims into performing sexual favors in exchange for leniency. Also, many times, there is no quid pro quo and police officers will simply rape people they pull over — case in point, Daniel Holtzclaw.
A young Florida woman has learned the hard way about police rape last week when she was stopped by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy, Evan Cramer, 28.
According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, Cramer pulled over his latest victim last Tuesday night for a minor traffic violation. However, instead of simply writing a ticket and moving on, Cramer proceeded to use his authority to rape this woman.
Cramer is accused of telling the victim she had multiple warrants out for her arrest and said she could avoid jail time if she granted sexual favors, Mascara said.
According to police, Cramer then kidnapped his victim, threw her in the back of his cruiser, drove her to a vacant car lot, and raped her.
Immediately after it happened, his frightened victim then went to the local hospital to report she'd been raped.
"She was terrified," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. "You could hear it in her voice. You could see it. It was palpable."
Cramer was arrested the next morning after a brief investigation. He was charged with sexual assault/battery and unlawful compensation, the sheriff's department said. He is currently being held on a $850,000 bond.
Mascara told the media last week that it is, indeed, likely, that Cramer had done this before and urged any potential victims to come forward.
"He made comments to this victim that support that he's done this in the past," the sheriff said. "He actually compared her to other victims. It's apparent there are some other victims out there, based on his own statements."
"During a time in our nation when respect for law enforcement is at an all-time high, incidents such as this quickly erode that trust and respect," Mascara said. "I want to apologize to our community and other members of the law enforcement family for the dishonorable actions of this one person."
While this apology sounds okay, perhaps Mascara should apologize for hiring this officer with such a troubled past in the first place. After the arrest, WPBF looked into Cramer's past — what they found was trouble.
As WPFB reports:
We've obtained Cramer's personnel file for when he worked for the Sandford Police Department. He started there in March of 2015 and in January of 2016, three of his superiors recommended to the chief that Cramer be fired.
A Lieutenant in the department cited multiple reasons for the recommendation, including "using inappropriate language in public" and "using his authority to gain compliance."
Cramer resigned from the department in January before he was fired.
Less than four months later, he was hired at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
