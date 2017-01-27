A 'psychic cat' has been bought by a Siberian witch for £66,750 in Russia after spooking its owner.Dmitry R claimed the cat - called Charles Utkins - and which he inherited from his aunt had put his marriage in jeopardy.The bizarre case has gone viral in Russia after he claimed the cat could suddenly appear from behind locked doors and play mind games on him that forced him to go shopping in the middle of the night to buy food.The owner said he loathed fish and sausagesHe said: 'He would wake me up at 5 am giving me a strong desire to eat fish or sausage.The cat made his wife feel uneasy in their home in Blagoveshchensk and so he decided to get rid of it.He claimed a clairvoyant - or Siberian 'witch' as she was dubbed by the local media - arrived on his doorstep from her home in Novosibirsk 2,800 miles away, and after examining the cat, decided it had 'supernatural' powers.The 'young, well groomed blonde witch' refused to be named but intends to use the cat in her seances, he said.'She is a clairvoyant, and came with all her paraphernalia,' he said. 'She shut the cat in the room, and then decided to buy it.'